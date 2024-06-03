Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,036,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,192. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

