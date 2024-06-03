Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $299,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 732,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,590. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

