Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $621,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.11% of OneWater Marine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.29. 422,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

