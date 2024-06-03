Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.