Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 178,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $613.49 million, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PETQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

