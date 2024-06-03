Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 20,547 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.38. 392,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

