Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 7,400 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 4.9 %

IRDM traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.