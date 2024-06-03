Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 9,326 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $74,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,759,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after buying an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after buying an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 251,850 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,493. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

