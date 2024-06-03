Presima Securities ULC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Presima Securities ULC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,987 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 11.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $52,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.54. 227,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

