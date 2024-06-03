Presima Securities ULC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 569,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.