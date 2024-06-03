Presima Securities ULC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.11. 23,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

View Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.