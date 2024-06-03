Presima Securities ULC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Securities ULC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,374 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 4.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. 84,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,984. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.