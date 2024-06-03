Presima Securities ULC Sells 6,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Securities ULC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 136.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,746. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

