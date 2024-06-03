Presima Securities ULC Sells 810 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,393. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

