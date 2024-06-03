Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.