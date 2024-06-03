Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

