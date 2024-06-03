Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

