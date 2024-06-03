Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,418 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

ENB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.