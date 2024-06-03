Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RCFree Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the quarter. Ready Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 557,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $231,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

