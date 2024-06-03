Prevatt Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 4.4% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. 451,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

