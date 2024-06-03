Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 10,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

