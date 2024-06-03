Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,080 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,968.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00.

Priority Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. 9,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.95. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.