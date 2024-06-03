Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Probiotec Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49.
Probiotec Company Profile
