Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.