ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.91

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 54028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $769.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.