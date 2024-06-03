ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.17

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.17 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 476035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 286,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 157,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 74,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.