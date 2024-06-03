Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.20. 18,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Prothena Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

