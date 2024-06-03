Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZIO. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in VIZIO by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in VIZIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.75. 904,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,549. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,377 shares of company stock worth $3,217,108. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

