Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. 11,195,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,307,324. The firm has a market cap of $451.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

