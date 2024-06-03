Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTE traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $71.29. 752,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

