Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

GLW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

