Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. 70,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,747. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.51.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

