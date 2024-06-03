Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Down 2.5 %

SHEL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. 2,525,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

