PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.33% of PTC worth $68,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.11. 733,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,254. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

