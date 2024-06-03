Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 3.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Public Storage worth $632,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

