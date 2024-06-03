Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Myriad Genetics comprises 0.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 609.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,730. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,282. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

