Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
