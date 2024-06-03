Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Audrey Dunning Buys 2,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Audrey Dunning acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 453.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

