Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 26,228 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

