Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.15. 1,265,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

