Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,910 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $791,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANET traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.32. 2,226,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,923. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.