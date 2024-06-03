Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,441. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

