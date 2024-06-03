Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.58. 15,650,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.