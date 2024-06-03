Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,616 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

