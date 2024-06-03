Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,994,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,490,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,246,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $4,212,500 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

