Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) Announces June 7th IPO

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) expects to raise $136 million in an IPO on Friday, June 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,000,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a market-cap of $601.4 million.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (â€śCNSâ€ť) disorders. (Incorporated in Delaware) Neuronal receptors are complex assemblies of proteins, comprising receptor principal subunits and their receptor associated proteins (â€śRAPsâ€ť), the latter of which play crucial roles in regulating receptor expression and function. Our founders have made pioneering discoveries related to RAP function to form the basis of our RAP technology platform. We believe that our deep expertise in RAP biology provides an opportunity for us to interrogate previously inaccessible targets and develop CNS drugs that are specific for receptor variants and neuroanatomical regions associated with certain diseases.Â RAP-219,Â our most advanced product candidate, is an AMPA receptor (â€śAMPARâ€ť) negative allosteric modulator (â€śNAMâ€ť).Â RAP-219Â is designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP known as TARPg8, which is associated with the neuronal AMPAR, a clinically validated target for epilepsy. Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the CNS, TARPg8 is expressed only in discrete regions, including the hippocampus, a key site involved in focal epilepsy. We completed our Phase 1 trials in healthy adults to assess the safety and tolerability ofÂ RAP-219,Â and we intend to initiate a Phase 2aÂ proof-of-conceptÂ trial in adult patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy in the second or third quarter of (â€śmidâ€ť) 2024, with topline results expected in mid 2025. We believeÂ RAP-219Â also has therapeutic potential in peripheral neuropathic pain and bipolar disorder, and we intend to initiate Phase 2a trials in these indications in the second half of 2024 and in 2025, respectively. We have also identified another TARPg8 targeted molecule with differentiated chemical and pharmacokinetic properties,Â RAP-199,Â for which we expect to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2025. Beyond TARPg8, we have two advanced discovery-stage nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (â€śnAChRâ€ť) programs stemming from our RAP technology platform. Our first discovery-stage nAChR program comprises modulators ofÂ a6 nAChRs that we are developing for the treatment of chronic pain. Our second discovery-stage nAChR program comprises modulators ofÂ a9a10 nAChRs that we are developing for the treatment of hearing disorders. We continue to leverage our RAP technology platform to discover additional product candidates. Rapport was formed in February 2022, with founding support from Third Rock Ventures and JohnsonÂ & Johnson Innovation-JJDC. Our scientific founder and Chief Scientific Officer, David Bredt, M.D., Ph.D., pioneered the discovery of RAPs and their targeting by small molecules while serving as Global Head of Neuroscience Discovery at Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (â€śJanssenâ€ť) and prior to that as Vice President of Neuroscience at Eli Lilly and Company and as a Professor of Physiology at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr.Â Bredt was subsequently joined at Rapport by additional scientists who previously worked on the RAP platform at Janssen. In August 2022, we entered into a license agreement with Janssen (the â€śJanssen Licenseâ€ť) for the research, development and commercialization of certain TARPg8 products, includingÂ RAP-219Â andÂ RAP-199,Â and nAChR products created by Dr.Â Bredt and his colleagues at Janssen. All discovery and development efforts related to our pipeline programs are herein referred to as â€śours,â€ť although some of these preclinical efforts were completed atÂ Janssen prior to the Janssen License. In many cases, these efforts were made by certain of the same personnel who have since joined Rapport. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: Rapport Therapeutics disclosed the terms for its IPO on June 3, 2024, in an S-1/A filing: 8.0 million shares at a price range of $16.00 to $18.00 to raise $136.0 million. The company also plans a concurrent private placement of stock. Background: Rapport Therapeutics filed its S-1 to go public on May 17, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO.) “.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2022 and has 58 employees. The company is located at 1325 Boylston Street, Suite 401 Boston, MA 02215 and can be reached via phone at (857) 321-8020 or on the web at https://www.rapportrx.com/.

