Ratio Wealth Group Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ratio Wealth Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after buying an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. 5,068,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596,176. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.