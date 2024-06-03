Ratio Wealth Group Has $22.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,932. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

