Ratio Wealth Group Has $494,000 Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ratio Wealth Group trimmed its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,774,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 230,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

