Ratio Wealth Group Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $536.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,467. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $551.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.