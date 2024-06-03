Ratio Wealth Group Purchases 54,053 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ratio Wealth Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 550,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,480. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.